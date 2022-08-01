North Arrow reports bulk sample results from Naujaat Diamond Project

North Arrow Minerals Inc. has reported final diamond recoveries from a 1,823.6 dry tonne bulk sample collected in 2021 from the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Diamond Project, Nunavut.

Today’s results, representing the final 30% (498 dry tonnes) of the bulk sample, are entirely from the A88 unit of the Q1-4 deposit and follow results from the initial 70% (1,326 dry tonnes) of the sample that were previously reported on April 26 2022.

Highlights of today’s results include: the A88 bulk sample recovered 99 diamonds greater than +9 DTC weighing 55.80 carats from 498 dry tonnes; 10.1% fancy colour diamonds; 30% of fancy diamonds classify as either “intense” or “vivid”; 90% of the fancy diamonds classify with orange as the primary colour – orange is considered amongst the rarest colours for natural diamonds.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow, commented, “The 2021 bulk sample has confirmed the presence of an important, potentially high value population of fancy orange and yellow diamonds in both the A28 and A88 units of the Q1-4 diamond deposit. This is highly encouraging, as is the recovery of a seven carat diamond - the largest stone recovered to date from the Q1-4 deposit and, although it classifies as boart, an indication of the potential of Q1-4 to produce larger diamonds. Next steps in our ongoing evaluation will include modelling of the size distributions of the fancy diamonds, as well as consideration of options for test cutting and polishing the fancy colour diamonds to better understand the colour characteristics of the final, polished diamonds, and their potential for enhanced value in the creation of luxury jewelry.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





