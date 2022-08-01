Namibian national appears in SA court for illegal rough diamond possession

Today News

A Namibian national appeared in South Africa’s Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found in possession of rough diamonds.

He was nabbed last week Thursday by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) following a tip-off, according to IOL.

“The members received information about a red Toyota Corolla, with one of the occupants being in possession of diamonds,” provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg was quoted as saying.

“The information was followed up, and the vehicle and its occupants were searched. Six uncut diamonds were found in possession of one of the occupants.”

The value of the rough diamonds is unknown.

It is also unclear whether the diamonds were smuggled from Namibia or illegally mined in South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





