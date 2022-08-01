Angola earns $1bn from H1 diamond revenue

Angola sold about 4,3 million carats of diamond in the first half of 2022 valued at just above $1 billion, according to data released by the country’s ministry of finance.

The southern African country started the year on a high note as it sold about 1,2 million carats worth $286 million or $4,080 per carat.

The carats sold in February dropped to 40 446 carats, earning the country about $38 million.

Diamond sales recovered in March as Angola sold about 600 000 carats at an average price of $450 to realise $2,2 million.

The country further sold 988 000 carats in May and 963 000 carats in June, which were sold for $220 million and $182 million, respectively.

Angola produced 9,4 million carats worth $1,5 billion in 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





