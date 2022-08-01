Fancy Color diamond overall price rises by 0.8% in Q2 2022

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Q2 2022 Fancy Color Diamond Index.The price rise in all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds continued this quarter, with an average increase of 0.8%. This upward trend is apparent compared to other global indices, such as the Dow Jones -11.3%, the S&P -16.4%, gold -6.7%, and white diamonds -4.0%.

Fancy Vivids across all color categories showed an increase of 1%, with a rise of 2.6% over the past 12 months. The Fancy and Fancy Intense categories showed an increase of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, with a 3.5% and 3.2% rise over the past 12 months.

The Yellow segment rose overall by 0.9% in Q2, led by an increase of 1.5% in the Fancy category, and 1.2% in the Fancy Intense category. Pink diamonds rose overall by 0.8%, driven mainly by the Fancy Vivid category that increased by 1.5%, and the Fancy Vivid 10 ct and Fancy 2 ct categories, both of which rose by 0.9%. 10 ct Blues of all intensities showed the highest rise of 2.1%, with the Fancy 10 ct category rising by 2.2% this quarter and the Fancy Vivid 10 ct category a close second of 2.1%.

According to FCRF Board member Ishaia Gol, the increase in prices is driven by two market forces, that is high demand for fancy color diamonds on the retail side, and fierce competition on rough in tenders.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





