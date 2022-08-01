Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Fancy Color diamond overall price rises by 0.8% in Q2 2022
Fancy Vivids across all color categories showed an increase of 1%, with a rise of 2.6% over the past 12 months. The Fancy and Fancy Intense categories showed an increase of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, with a 3.5% and 3.2% rise over the past 12 months.
The Yellow segment rose overall by 0.9% in Q2, led by an increase of 1.5% in the Fancy category, and 1.2% in the Fancy Intense category. Pink diamonds rose overall by 0.8%, driven mainly by the Fancy Vivid category that increased by 1.5%, and the Fancy Vivid 10 ct and Fancy 2 ct categories, both of which rose by 0.9%. 10 ct Blues of all intensities showed the highest rise of 2.1%, with the Fancy 10 ct category rising by 2.2% this quarter and the Fancy Vivid 10 ct category a close second of 2.1%.
According to FCRF Board member Ishaia Gol, the increase in prices is driven by two market forces, that is high demand for fancy color diamonds on the retail side, and fierce competition on rough in tenders.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished