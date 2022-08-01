Rio Tinto sells Cortez Gold Royalty for $525 mn

Rio Tinto has completed the sale of a royalty it holds on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada to RG Royalties LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc., for $525 mn in cash.

The Cortez Royalty is a 1.2% gross production royalty on the Cortez gold mine that is operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation and the Fourmile project which is 100% owned and operated by Barrick.

Rio Tinto obtained the royalty as partial consideration for the sale of its 40% interest in the Cortez Complex to Barrick in 2008. Royalty payments commence once the Cortez Complex has produced a total of 15 mn ounces of gold since 2008. This is expected to occur imminently.

Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Peter Cunningham said: “This transaction unlocks hidden value from our portfolio and releases cash immediately.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





