Royal Bafokeng Platinum makes historic safety milestone

Today News

Royal Bafokeng Platinum has recorded a historic safety milestone, achieving 3 000 000 fatality-free shifts on 3 July 2022.

The miner said its lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) and serious injury frequency rate (SIFR) improved by 32.5% and 31.0% respectively.

However, there was an 8.7% deterioration in the total injury frequency rate (TIFR).

Meanwhile, the platinum miner said total reef tonnes hoisted increased by 8.1% to 2 333kt, tonnes milled by 6.7% to 2 304kt and 4E metals in concentrate by 4.5% to 225.5koz.

“Notwithstanding these reported increases, this overall production was not in line with our operational expectations,” said Royal Bafokeng.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





