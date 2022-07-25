Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Yesterday
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Moscow’s court terminates proceedings on the claim to challenge the deal with diamond miner AGD
In 2017, LUKOIL sold this asset to Otkritie Industrial Investments LLC (an entity of the bankrupt Otkritie Holding) for $1.45 billion.
In 2020, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) demanded that the deal be reversed, since Otkritie Holding, when buying AGD, concealed from the agency that Otkritie had three shareholders of foreign citizenship. In addition, according to FAS, the transaction was overpriced double its value. Considering that the main asset of the holding at that time was Otkritie Bank, which a few months after the transaction was subject to reorganization, the disputed transaction may cover the withdrawal of the bank's funds in favor of the beneficiaries of the holding with foreign citizenship, the FAS opined.
The controversial transaction was partially financed by VTB by issuing a $873 million loan to Otkritie Industrial Investments. In this regard, the state bank participated in the process as a third party.
The parties planned to conclude a settlement agreement.