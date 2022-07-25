Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Yesterday
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
India launches 1st International Bullion Exchange in Gujarat State
According to a statement by the IFSCA, the IIBX “will facilitate efficient price discovery and ensure standardisation, quality assurance and sourcing integrity in addition to providing impetus to the financialisation of gold in India". The initiative will empower the country to gain its rightful place in the gold bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality.
The India International Bullion Exchange is the third exchange of its kind in the world, and will facilitate the transition of the Indian bullion market towards a more organised structure by granting qualified jewellers direct access to import gold directly through the exchange mechanism.
During the event, Prime Minister Modi said that India's identity should not be limited to just a big bullion market but should be recognised as a ‘market maker’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished