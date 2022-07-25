Informa organises hybrid LGD Summit on Aug 16 on sidelines of Shenzhen trade show

Informa Markets Jewellery is holding a hybrid Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) Summit on August 16. The event will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm Hong Kong time on the sidelines of the Jewellery Seasons Shenzhen trade show at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on August 16. It will also be broadcast live on Zoom for international audiences.

Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, it will showcase the marketing, product and distribution strategies of leading jewellery brands and look at growth areas in the branded lab-grown diamond jewellery space.

Top executives from leading lab-grown diamond jewellery brands will reveal how they are catering to next-generation consumers. Speakers are Zulu Ghevriya, co-founder and CEO of international LGD jewellery brand Smiling Rocks; Kidd Gao, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific of Signity; and Ren Liu, co-founder and brand partner of Light Mark, a leading lab-grown diamond producer and brand in mainland China.



