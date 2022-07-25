Diamcor fails to file audited results

Diamcor Mining has failed to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 ahead of the prescribed 29 July deadline.

It said the reasons for the delay in filing include the inability to complete the South African portion of the company’s annual audit in normal time frames as a result of ongoing delays relating to the power load-shedding and the Canadian auditors’ inability to complete their audit due to reliance on the finalisation of audit work in South Africa.

The company’s mining operations are located in South Africa, which had been experiencing rolling blackouts.

“The company is working with its auditors on the remaining items to allow for the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 to be completed,” it said.

Diamcor said it expects to file its financial disclosure before August 31, 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





