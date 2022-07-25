Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cerere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Lucapa boosts Lulo Q2 output
It said of the special recovered, the largest was a 115 carat brown diamond, as well as a number of fancy pink and yellow coloured diamonds.
The carats recovered were 19% higher than 6,551 carats in the corresponding prior year period.
It said the historic 170 carat pink coloured diamond named ‘‘The Lulo Rose’’ was recovered post the quarter end.
Meanwhile, Lucapa’s 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho produced 9,341 carats during the quarter, a drop of 3% to 9,603 carats compared to the same period, a year earlier.
Mothae recovered 62 special diamonds during the quarter, including a 204 carat Type I gem quality diamond.
The mine also recovered a +100 carat diamond weighing 129 carats, but it was of low quality.
“The frequent recovery of large, high-value diamonds at Lulo, continues to highlight the significance of a primary source discovery in Angola,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“The soon to be commissioned kimberlite treatment plant and ability to crush and process kimberlite bulk samples far more frequently and efficiently, will surely bring Lucapa and its partners much closer to achieving our goal of discovering a potentially unique source.”
He also said the inflationary and constrained supply environment impacted on Mothae in the first half.
