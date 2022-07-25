Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public
Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show are being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
The HKTDC is also staging the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest from today until 1 August, being held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The twin jewellery shows play host to more than 430 exhibitors while Simply Shopping Fest houses more than 570 exhibitors, offering the public an eventful place to spend the weekend and enjoy a one-stop shopping experience.
Officiating at today's opening ceremony for the jewellery shows was Peter Shui, Member of the Legislative Council. Speaking at the ceremony, Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "In total, the three shows feature more than 1,000 exhibitors, making this a true shopping extravaganza for eager public visitors over the summer golden period. We hope the shows will generate plenty of business opportunities for all our exhibitors - and provide a great day out for members of the public."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished