Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows also open to the public

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open today and run for five days, from 29 July to 2 August.

The HKTDC is also staging the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest from today until 1 August, being held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The twin jewellery shows play host to more than 430 exhibitors while Simply Shopping Fest houses more than 570 exhibitors, offering the public an eventful place to spend the weekend and enjoy a one-stop shopping experience.

Officiating at today's opening ceremony for the jewellery shows was Peter Shui, Member of the Legislative Council. Speaking at the ceremony, Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "In total, the three shows feature more than 1,000 exhibitors, making this a true shopping extravaganza for eager public visitors over the summer golden period. We hope the shows will generate plenty of business opportunities for all our exhibitors - and provide a great day out for members of the public."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



