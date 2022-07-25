Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet sparks excitement in India’s platinum jewellery sector

Following the success of four editions in the past, Platinum Guild International - India successfully culminated its fifth edition of ‘Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet’ (BSM) on 14 & 15 July in Bengaluru.

Organized exclusively as a by-invitation-only meet for select authorised platinum jewellery manufacturers & retail partners under the PGI programme, the meet showcased the true potential of platinum and provided opportunities to broaden and deepen their platinum business.

The event’s fifth edition witnessed participation from 9+ manufacturers and 65+ retailers. The manufacturers showcased some of the most unique pieces including a curated collection of bestsellers from core categories like Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Evara and Men’s platinum jewellery.

The event was attended by PGI’s key strategic partners including Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, GRT Jewellers, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Orra Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, Ratnalaya Jewellers, Bhima Jewellers to name a few.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director – PGI, India stated,“As the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet made an incredible comeback after two years, it reflected high energy, positivity and excitement amongst the manufacturers and participating retailers. The manufacturers showcased unique platinum designs including bestsellers from the curated collection, while the retailers placed new orders and replenished their stock. Overall, the event created phenomenal business opportunities for both the manufacturers and retailers to offer a wide variety of designs for platinum jewellery for the upcoming festive season.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





