Exclusive
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cerere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Today
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet sparks excitement in India’s platinum jewellery sector
Organized exclusively as a by-invitation-only meet for select authorised platinum jewellery manufacturers & retail partners under the PGI programme, the meet showcased the true potential of platinum and provided opportunities to broaden and deepen their platinum business.
The event’s fifth edition witnessed participation from 9+ manufacturers and 65+ retailers. The manufacturers showcased some of the most unique pieces including a curated collection of bestsellers from core categories like Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Evara and Men’s platinum jewellery.
The event was attended by PGI’s key strategic partners including Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, GRT Jewellers, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Orra Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, Ratnalaya Jewellers, Bhima Jewellers to name a few.
Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director – PGI, India stated,“As the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet made an incredible comeback after two years, it reflected high energy, positivity and excitement amongst the manufacturers and participating retailers. The manufacturers showcased unique platinum designs including bestsellers from the curated collection, while the retailers placed new orders and replenished their stock. Overall, the event created phenomenal business opportunities for both the manufacturers and retailers to offer a wide variety of designs for platinum jewellery for the upcoming festive season.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished