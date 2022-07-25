Exclusive

Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell

Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...

25 july 2022

“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co

Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...

04 july 2022

Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky

Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

27 june 2022

Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market

Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...

20 june 2022

De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola

De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...

13 june 2022

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2022 and production outlook for the full year 2022.
Senior Vice-President — Operational Director, Sergey Stepanov commented on the 1H2022 production results: “In 1H2022, we increased the output of all key metals compared to the same period last year. The company successfully passed the inter-navigation season owing to duly accumulated stocks of raw materials.
We continued to implement the modernization program at Norilsk Concentrator in order to improve the reliability and safety of operations and to stabilize the processing of raw materials to ensure reaching its design capacity. In the second quarter, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta carried out an annual scheduled repair of equipment and in June the enterprise has fully resumed its operations.
One of the key risks that might affect our production plans remain the supply disruption of high-performance equipment and spare parts. To manage these risks Nornickel held First Arctic Region’s import substitution forum. During the two-day event we explored capabilities of domestic business to meet the needs of Norilsk Nickel and Russia’s other largest companies for materials and equipment.
About 200 forum attendees from more than 100 largest industrial companies from Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, as well as federal, regional and municipal government representatives visited Norilsk during the forum.
Taking into account the ongoing measures to minimize the negative implications from the geopolitical situation, we reiterate previously announced production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2022”.

ABOUT THE COMANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.


Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


