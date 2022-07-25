First Quantum opens Africa’s ‘largest’ nickel mine in Zambia

First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s subsidiary Enterprise has opened a nickel mine in Zambia’s Kalumbila district.

The state broadcaster ZNBC quoted FQM chief executive Tristan Pascal as saying that the mine is projected to produce 10 000 tonnes of nickel per year, making it the ‘highest’ producer of nickel in Africa.

He said the increase in demand over the past years had influenced the company to mine nickel.

The $250 million nickel mine, which was launched by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to create more than 700 new jobs.

He said the nickel mine will also provide material for renewable energy to the African continent.

The use of nickel in batteries provide higher energy density and greater storage capacity at a lower cost.

Enterprise is a sediment-hosted nickel-sulphide deposit with a total measured and indicated resource of 40 million tonnes of ore containing 431,000 tonnes of nickel.

A nickel process plant completed in 2016, is designed to produce 28,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate and this can be increased to 60,000 tonnes.

The plant is integrated with FQM’s Sentinel copper circuit, which allows it to produce additional copper concentrate when not producing nickel.

The Enterprise nickel mine is located 12km away from the Sentinel copper mine.



