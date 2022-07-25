Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
First Quantum opens Africa’s ‘largest’ nickel mine in Zambia
The state broadcaster ZNBC quoted FQM chief executive Tristan Pascal as saying that the mine is projected to produce 10 000 tonnes of nickel per year, making it the ‘highest’ producer of nickel in Africa.
He said the increase in demand over the past years had influenced the company to mine nickel.
The $250 million nickel mine, which was launched by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to create more than 700 new jobs.
He said the nickel mine will also provide material for renewable energy to the African continent.
The use of nickel in batteries provide higher energy density and greater storage capacity at a lower cost.
Enterprise is a sediment-hosted nickel-sulphide deposit with a total measured and indicated resource of 40 million tonnes of ore containing 431,000 tonnes of nickel.
A nickel process plant completed in 2016, is designed to produce 28,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate and this can be increased to 60,000 tonnes.
The plant is integrated with FQM’s Sentinel copper circuit, which allows it to produce additional copper concentrate when not producing nickel.
The Enterprise nickel mine is located 12km away from the Sentinel copper mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished