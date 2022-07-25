GIA Source Verification Service launched

Today News

Leading diamond manufacturers began submitting polished diamonds for the new GIA Source Verification Service (SVS) in early July.

GIA-graded diamonds with verified source country information will be available as the first submissions are returned and as more manufacturers join the program.

“GIA’s new service provides diamond source information to consumers as quickly as possible,’ said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Backed by our commitment to consumer protection, the GIAÒ Source Verification Service is ready to provide verified diamond source information to address increasing consumer demand and government interest in transparency and traceability across the diamond supply chain.”

Diamond manufacturers are carefully vetted by an independent auditing firm before they can participate in the GIA Source Verification Service. The auditors confirm that the manufacturers can successfully track a diamond from receipt of the rough diamond through the entire manufacturing process. Only polished natural diamonds with verified source documentation, including Kimberley Process certificates and invoices, from vetted manufacturers are eligible for the verification service at this time.

GIA plans to add laboratory-grown diamonds to the service in the near future.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





