Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
GIA Source Verification Service launched
GIA-graded diamonds with verified source country information will be available as the first submissions are returned and as more manufacturers join the program.
“GIA’s new service provides diamond source information to consumers as quickly as possible,’ said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Backed by our commitment to consumer protection, the GIAÒ Source Verification Service is ready to provide verified diamond source information to address increasing consumer demand and government interest in transparency and traceability across the diamond supply chain.”
Diamond manufacturers are carefully vetted by an independent auditing firm before they can participate in the GIA Source Verification Service. The auditors confirm that the manufacturers can successfully track a diamond from receipt of the rough diamond through the entire manufacturing process. Only polished natural diamonds with verified source documentation, including Kimberley Process certificates and invoices, from vetted manufacturers are eligible for the verification service at this time.
GIA plans to add laboratory-grown diamonds to the service in the near future.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished