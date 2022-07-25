Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Botswana, De Beers working on ‘finer’ details of new diamond sale deal – report
“We are just fine-tuning, but we will strike a deal,” Bloomberg quoted Masisi as saying in an interview in Marrakech, Morocco.
“It is imperative that a deal gets struck because it is in the interests of both parties.”
A 10-year sales agreement ended in December 2020 and was first extended to June 2022 and recently to June 2023.
De Beers brought the Diamond Trading Company (DTC) to Botswana under the current deal, which also saw paved the way for the country to receive 15% of the total Debswana output for sale by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
Debswana is a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government.
Masisi said Botswana wants adjustments in the terms of the joint venture, coupled with the additional investment in the local diamond polishing and cutting industry to create more jobs and grow the economy.
“It’s really value addition, so the resources you have been mining, we want to use our knowledge base to yield greater returns,” he said.
“That’s the conversation De Beers and ourselves are talking about.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished