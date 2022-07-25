Lucapa recovers rare 170ct pink diamond in Angola, maybe largest found in 300 years

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a rare 170-carat pink Type IIa diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.The stone named “The Lulo Rose” is believed to be the largest pink diamond recovered in the last 300 years.This pink diamond is also the fifth largest diamond recovered to date on the Lulo concession.The 404 carat “4th February Stone” is the largest diamond recovered from the Lulo concession since commercial production commenced in 2015.Lucapa said the pink diamond would be sold through an international tender conducted by Sodiam, the Angolan State diamond marketing company.“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” said Angola mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo.Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said Lulo is an exceptional alluvial resource.“We … look forward to our partnership progressing its exploration effort, where we are now bulk sampling the priority kimberlites, in search for the primary kimberlite sources of these exceptional and high-value diamonds,” he said.State-owned Endiama and Rosas & Petalas are Lucapa’s partners in Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo, which owns the Lulo concession.