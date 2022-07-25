Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Finestar inaugurates diamond manufacturing factory in Namibia
The operation carries out all the stages of Diamond manufacturing- right from Planning to Polishing of Diamonds primarily mined in Namibia and is looking at building a sustainable business and creating a positive impact.
The celebration was studded with distinguished guests from the Namibian & Indian Governments, Namibia Diamond Trading Company including NDTC, De Beers Group and the International Diamond Industry. Tom Alweendo, Hon. Minister of Mines & Energy, Namibia, Paul Rowley, Chairperson - NDTC Board, Executive Vice-President - Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, H.E. Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia and Brent Eiseb, CEO of NDTC addressed the audience.
Finestar is investing in Namibia and its people to increase Namibia’s role in the Diamond Industry Value Chain. “We feel honoured that Finestar will have the privilege of being a part of Namibia’s economic & social growth,” commented the Founder, Vinod Jain.
The Namibia factory processes and polishes rough to fine and unaggregated bands in the round as well as fancy shapes where the locals are even making large-high-quality stones above 5 Cts and have even manufactured up to 12 Ct stones.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished