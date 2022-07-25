Finestar inaugurates diamond manufacturing factory in Namibia

Today News

Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds inaugurated its Diamond Manufacturing Factory in Windhoek, the capital of the Republic of Namibia on 15th July 2022. This event celebrated the beginning of their beneficiation journey in Namibia which began in April 2021.

The operation carries out all the stages of Diamond manufacturing- right from Planning to Polishing of Diamonds primarily mined in Namibia and is looking at building a sustainable business and creating a positive impact.

The celebration was studded with distinguished guests from the Namibian & Indian Governments, Namibia Diamond Trading Company including NDTC, De Beers Group and the International Diamond Industry. Tom Alweendo, Hon. Minister of Mines & Energy, Namibia, Paul Rowley, Chairperson - NDTC Board, Executive Vice-President - Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, H.E. Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia and Brent Eiseb, CEO of NDTC addressed the audience.

Finestar is investing in Namibia and its people to increase Namibia’s role in the Diamond Industry Value Chain. “We feel honoured that Finestar will have the privilege of being a part of Namibia’s economic & social growth,” commented the Founder, Vinod Jain.

The Namibia factory processes and polishes rough to fine and unaggregated bands in the round as well as fancy shapes where the locals are even making large-high-quality stones above 5 Cts and have even manufactured up to 12 Ct stones.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





