Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Pangolin Diamonds to acquire Amulet Diamond
Amulet Diamond, an arm's length party to Diamond Corporation, holds certain plant and equipment assets relating to the BK11 Mine, located in Letlhakane, Botswana.
The BK11 Assets were originally acquired by Amulet Bots from Firestone Diamonds in 2017.
Pangolin has agreed to use its best commercial efforts to liquidate the BK11 Assets following the completion of the transactions, subject to certain exceptions.
It will also remit to Diacor 90% of the proceeds from such dispositions for up to 18 months until the company has received $500,000 in satisfaction of the Amulet indebtedness.
Diacor, which is an arm's length party to each of Amulet Canada, Amulet Bots and Diamond Corporation, holds security over all of the assets and undertakings of Amulet Canada in connection with the extension of a $2 million loan.
Pangolin has also agreed to grant Diacor a general security interest in its assets and undertakings for the duration of the Disposition Period.
“Regardless of the value of the proceeds remitted to Diacor by Pangolin during the disposition period, Diacor has agreed to discharge the Pangolin Security upon the termination of the disposition period, at which point Diacor will no longer have any interest in and to the proceeds of any future sales of BK11 assets,” it said.
This means Pangolin will retain a 100% interest in all such sales and any remaining BK11 Assets.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished