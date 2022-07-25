Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
GIA Laboratory set to open at Dubai-DMCC in mid 2023
The new GIA laboratory, set to open in mid-2023, will occupy over 41,000 square feet across two floors of the 340m tall Uptown Tower as part of a 9 year deal. Over time this could see up to 500 skilled new jobs created in DMCC’s business district.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “We are immensely proud to be hosting GIA in DMCC’s Uptown Tower, Dubai. Representing a truly world-leading commercial, residential and retail offering, Uptown Tower has commanded significant interest from international and local businesses, as shown by the substantial office space pre-leased so far. The addition of the GIA to our business district further solidifies and forges our strategy of building an interconnected business community that supports and encourages global trade.”
“The growing importance of Dubai as a diamond centre and its outstanding infrastructure make the DMCC an excellent choice for a significant expansion of GIA’s capacity,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.
