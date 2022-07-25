GIA Laboratory set to open at Dubai-DMCC in mid 2023

Today News

DMCC has announced the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), through its subsidiary GIA Laboratory DMCC, will lease space for a new gemmological laboratory in DMCC’s Uptown Tower. GIA is the leading source of knowledge, standards, and education in gems and jewellery.

The new GIA laboratory, set to open in mid-2023, will occupy over 41,000 square feet across two floors of the 340m tall Uptown Tower as part of a 9 year deal. Over time this could see up to 500 skilled new jobs created in DMCC’s business district.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “We are immensely proud to be hosting GIA in DMCC’s Uptown Tower, Dubai. Representing a truly world-leading commercial, residential and retail offering, Uptown Tower has commanded significant interest from international and local businesses, as shown by the substantial office space pre-leased so far. The addition of the GIA to our business district further solidifies and forges our strategy of building an interconnected business community that supports and encourages global trade.”

“The growing importance of Dubai as a diamond centre and its outstanding infrastructure make the DMCC an excellent choice for a significant expansion of GIA’s capacity,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





