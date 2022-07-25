Mountain Province Diamonds announced analyst site tour

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced the successful completion of its first analyst site tour to the Gahcho Kué Mine since 2019, taking place on July 20th with financial analysts and advisors in attendance.

In addition to visiting the active mining/processing areas of Gahcho Kué, the tour also visited the Kelvin Exploration Camp, where all recent exploration activity at the Kennady North Project, as well as the imminent summer 2022 drill program will be executed from.

The company also announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its outstanding 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 to repurchase for cancellation approximately US$26.4 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes for an aggregate cash repurchase price of approximately US$25.4 million.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





