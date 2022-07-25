Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Another kimberlite discovered near the Gahcho Kue diamond mine
The Gahcho Kue project is a joint venture of Mountain Province Diamonds (49%) and De Beers Canada (51%).
The current exploration program has three objectives. The first was to drill test the corridor between the 5034 and Tuzo pipes. This is where the drill intersected the new kimberlite over a true intercept up to 72 metres beginning 248 metres below surface.
Another aim was to drill test the Curie ground gravity target between the Tesla and Tuzo kimberlites. The shallow target was confirmed to have kimberlite intercepts up to 52 metres beginning at only 18 metres depth. The full extent of this kimberlite has yet to be determined.
And finally, the Hearne kimberlite was drilled for extensions between the north and south lobes. Kimberlite breccia was previously confirmed there between 40 metres to 220 metres.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished