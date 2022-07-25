Another kimberlite discovered near the Gahcho Kue diamond mine

Exploration at the Gahcho Kue diamond mine has discovered another kimberlite near the mine, canadianminingjournal.com reports.

The Gahcho Kue project is a joint venture of Mountain Province Diamonds (49%) and De Beers Canada (51%).

The current exploration program has three objectives. The first was to drill test the corridor between the 5034 and Tuzo pipes. This is where the drill intersected the new kimberlite over a true intercept up to 72 metres beginning 248 metres below surface.

Another aim was to drill test the Curie ground gravity target between the Tesla and Tuzo kimberlites. The shallow target was confirmed to have kimberlite intercepts up to 52 metres beginning at only 18 metres depth. The full extent of this kimberlite has yet to be determined.

And finally, the Hearne kimberlite was drilled for extensions between the north and south lobes. Kimberlite breccia was previously confirmed there between 40 metres to 220 metres.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





