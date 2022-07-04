Rostec supplied ultra-precision jewelry-making equipment to Yakut Diamonds

Roselectronics Holding of Rostec State Corporation supplied the first batch of equipment for cutting and polishing colored precious stones to the Yakut Diamonds plant, writes akm.ru.

The tool is made of high-strength materials and has increased resistance to wear. Previously, there was no mass production of high-precision jewelry-making equipment of this class in Russia.

The main feature of the product is a universal cutting head. It permits to set the angles of inclination of the faces with an accuracy of 0.1 degrees in the range of 0 to 90 degrees. At the same time, thanks to the 550 W motor, the rotation speed of the grinding wheel can vary from 200 to 2000 rpm. This makes it possible to process stones of different densities and get smooth edges. The equipment was created by the Energia plant of the Roselectronics holding.

"Russia is a country with a developed jewelry industry. However, until now, we have not mass-produced tools of this class. Rostec engineers undertook to solve this problem. The ultra-precision tool was created together with one of the leading Russian specialists in the field of creative stone cutting − Dmitry Samorukov. The equipment has increased resistance to operational loads, which reduces the financial costs of its maintenance. We are also expanding our product line for jewelers and have already started the production of a new cutting head - Sphere - for processing spherical stones with high accuracy," said Oleg Yevtushenko, Executive Director of Rostec.

As part of production tests at the Yakut Diamonds jewelry factory in Moscow, emeralds, aquamarines, beryls, and alexandrites were cut using the new equipment.

"In the future, we plan to increase the number of cutting equipment and jobs for the development of the jewelry industry in Russia, as well as create opportunities for solving import substitution problems," said Yulia Puzyreva, General Director of Yakut Diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





