Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Yesterday
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Rostec supplied ultra-precision jewelry-making equipment to Yakut Diamonds
The tool is made of high-strength materials and has increased resistance to wear. Previously, there was no mass production of high-precision jewelry-making equipment of this class in Russia.
The main feature of the product is a universal cutting head. It permits to set the angles of inclination of the faces with an accuracy of 0.1 degrees in the range of 0 to 90 degrees. At the same time, thanks to the 550 W motor, the rotation speed of the grinding wheel can vary from 200 to 2000 rpm. This makes it possible to process stones of different densities and get smooth edges. The equipment was created by the Energia plant of the Roselectronics holding.
"Russia is a country with a developed jewelry industry. However, until now, we have not mass-produced tools of this class. Rostec engineers undertook to solve this problem. The ultra-precision tool was created together with one of the leading Russian specialists in the field of creative stone cutting − Dmitry Samorukov. The equipment has increased resistance to operational loads, which reduces the financial costs of its maintenance. We are also expanding our product line for jewelers and have already started the production of a new cutting head - Sphere - for processing spherical stones with high accuracy," said Oleg Yevtushenko, Executive Director of Rostec.
As part of production tests at the Yakut Diamonds jewelry factory in Moscow, emeralds, aquamarines, beryls, and alexandrites were cut using the new equipment.
"In the future, we plan to increase the number of cutting equipment and jobs for the development of the jewelry industry in Russia, as well as create opportunities for solving import substitution problems," said Yulia Puzyreva, General Director of Yakut Diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished