Anglo’s PGMs production guidance for 2022 remains unchanged

Anglo Platinum’s production guidance for 2022 remains unchanged at 3.9 million to 4.3 million ounces.

It said refined production guidance for 2022 also remained unchanged at between 4 million and 4.4 million ounces, subject to the potential impact of power load-shedding in South Africa.

Both are subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruption, said The miner.

Meanwhile, Anglo Platinum’s own mined production decreased by 3% to 686,300 ounces in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production at Mogalakwena in South Africa, which was nearly offset by strong performances at Unki in Zimbabwe and Mototolo in South Africa.

It said production at Mogalakwena eased 15% to 261,400 ounces as a result of mining in a lower grade area in line with the mine plan, leading to an 11% reduction in grade.

This was partially offset by a 38% increase in production at Unki to 66,300 ounces following the debottlenecking project at the concentrator, completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as higher grade.

Production at Mototolo jumped 26% to 75,600 ounces, also reflecting the benefit of a concentrator debottlenecking project completed in Q2 2021, as well as higher grade.

Amandelbult production was broadly flat at 183,400 ounces.

Anglo said joint operations decreased by 8% to 99,600 ounces, due to areas of Kroondal coming to the end of life and lower grade, partially offset by higher production from Modikwa.

Anglo Platinum’s sales volumes dropped by 16% to 1,2 million ounces, in line with refined production.

The first half average realised basket price was $2,671 per PGM ounce reflecting lower market prices, largely offset by a more normal sales mix compared to the first half of 2021 which saw elevated sales volumes of lower priced ruthenium.





