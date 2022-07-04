Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Yesterday
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Company based in the Arctic zone of Russia to create diamond production technopark in Arkhangelsk Province
As part of the implementation of the investment project, a high-tech production facility will be created in Arkhangelsk for the cultivation of single crystals of diamond and the manufacture of diamond products, which are widely in demand both by promising technological areas and the jewelry market, including such products as quantum sensors, ultra-pure diamonds, diamond tools, and polished diamonds. The opening of production is scheduled for 2024.
In addition, the company is considering the possibility of expanding the concept of the project and creating an industrial technopark on its own site. He will be able to unite producers of products made of synthetic or natural diamonds.
In order to create the infrastructure of the industrial diamond technopark and purchase equipment for collective use, the company expects to receive state support measures. Taking into account current prices for equipment, about 300 million rubles may be required for these purposes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished