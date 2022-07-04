Company based in the Arctic zone of Russia to create diamond production technopark in Arkhangelsk Province

Today News

Boreal Diamonds expects to expand the scope of the investment project related to the organization of production for the synthesis of single crystals of diamond and the manufacture of single crystal diamond products, dvinanews.ru writes.

As part of the implementation of the investment project, a high-tech production facility will be created in Arkhangelsk for the cultivation of single crystals of diamond and the manufacture of diamond products, which are widely in demand both by promising technological areas and the jewelry market, including such products as quantum sensors, ultra-pure diamonds, diamond tools, and polished diamonds. The opening of production is scheduled for 2024.

In addition, the company is considering the possibility of expanding the concept of the project and creating an industrial technopark on its own site. He will be able to unite producers of products made of synthetic or natural diamonds.

In order to create the infrastructure of the industrial diamond technopark and purchase equipment for collective use, the company expects to receive state support measures. Taking into account current prices for equipment, about 300 million rubles may be required for these purposes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





