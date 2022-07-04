Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Today
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
585*GOLD chain to open 10 stores of the 585*Diamonds premium format
In July 2022, two new "585*Diamonds" stores were opened in Murmansk and Voronezh, one facility each operates in Moscow and Surgut.
In the near future, the company plans to open retail outlets in St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhnevartovsk, Tyumen, Irkutsk and Polevsky.
The assortment of "585*Diamonds" includes jewelry made of 585 and 750 gold with diamonds and precious stones.
The pricing policy of "585*Diamonds" continues the discount strategy of the main brand "585*GOLD" - to offer affordable jewelry and discounts even in the premium segment.
The average cost of products here is 30,000 rubles, but there are also a number of luxury models and collections. As for gold, buyers began to pay attention to the middle and higher price segment of metal products of 585 and 750 samples worth 25,000 rubles and above, the demand for them is increasing. Sales data for June and July show a significant increase in the value volume of the market – from 10 to 20% in different product groups.
The difference of the new brand "585*Diamonds" from the main format "585*GOLD" is precisely in the wide representation of such products – gold of the highest samples with diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished