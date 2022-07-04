585*GOLD chain to open 10 stores of the 585*Diamonds premium format

By autumn, the 585*GOLD chain will open 10 stores of the 585*GOLD premium sub-brand in different regions of Russia.

In July 2022, two new "585*Diamonds" stores were opened in Murmansk and Voronezh, one facility each operates in Moscow and Surgut.

In the near future, the company plans to open retail outlets in St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhnevartovsk, Tyumen, Irkutsk and Polevsky.

The assortment of "585*Diamonds" includes jewelry made of 585 and 750 gold with diamonds and precious stones.

The pricing policy of "585*Diamonds" continues the discount strategy of the main brand "585*GOLD" - to offer affordable jewelry and discounts even in the premium segment.

The average cost of products here is 30,000 rubles, but there are also a number of luxury models and collections. As for gold, buyers began to pay attention to the middle and higher price segment of metal products of 585 and 750 samples worth 25,000 rubles and above, the demand for them is increasing. Sales data for June and July show a significant increase in the value volume of the market – from 10 to 20% in different product groups.

The difference of the new brand "585*Diamonds" from the main format "585*GOLD" is precisely in the wide representation of such products – gold of the highest samples with diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





