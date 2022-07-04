London Metal Exchange refuses to ban Russian nickel - Reuters

Today News

“The London Metal Exchange has told some of its committee members it will not ban Nornickel's metal from its system as the company is not under UK sanctions even though Chief Executive Vladimir Potanin is, three sources familiar with the matter said,” Reuters writes in a correspondence from London.

The refusal to put a ban on trading in Russian nickel comes amid fears in the steel industry that the situation that arose on the nickel market on March 8 - when nickel prices soared to $100,000 per ton and the LME was forced to suspend trading - could be repeated.

Despite countless sanctions against Russia, nickel is excluded being a key ingredient in stainless steel and an element to produce electric vehicle batteries. It is a metal on which the entire world economy depends to a great extent.

Nickel prices have been rising since the beginning of this year, and this growth is backed by strong consumer demand and destocking of the metal, according to Reuters.

“Russia supplies about 10% of the world's nickel, 6% of its aluminium and around 3.5% of its copper. A ban on Russian metal could lead to shortages and fresh price surges at a time of high inflation around the world,” the agency said.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





