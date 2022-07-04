Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Yesterday
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Lucapa identifies seven new kimberlite targets at Merlin in Australia
As per the announcement on 11 April 2022, in 1997 and prior to mining commencing at Merlin by Ashton and Rio Tinto in 1999, De Beers used its proprietary Airborne Multispectral Scanner technology to fly over an area in the Northern Territory including Merlin. The signatures identified display elevated magnesium rich clay readings, which are commonly associated with kimberlites. The seven selected kimberlite targets lie ~3km to the east of the known Merlin kimberlites.
According to the company, the seven selected targets will be followed up with visual ground inspection, soil samples for spectral analysis and heavy mineral soil samples. The data is being integrated with existing airborne geophysics, ground geophysics, heavy mineral soil sampling and geochemical soil sampling to identify additional kimberlite targets for follow-up.
Additional geophysical work is also planned for the large magnetic target on the exploration licence in 2022. Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall said, “The identification of these kimberlite targets through interpretation of the historical De Beers hyperspectral data increases our confidence that there could be more diamondiferous kimberlites at Merlin beyond the 13 previously identified. This is a very positive first step by our technical team and we look forward to growing our exploration efforts at Merlin.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished