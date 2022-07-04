Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
Today
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
TAGS July tender presents $50m full range size goods ; secures around 70% sales
Despite the apparent appetite to view goods, there is still a degree of fragility in the rough market in some quarters. This is likely resulting from a combination of uncertainty in the supply chain, the effects of worldwide inflation, a strong USD, and a general mood of caution amongst the world economies.
The leading consumer markets of US and Europe are reporting fair demand and polished prices have generally remained static during the past month. However, the expected recovery in the Chinese market has failed to materialise and increasing Covid 19 cases threaten renewed lockdowns. The sanctions against Russian goods which came into effect in mid-March have begun to take effect with both US and Israel reporting reduced direct polished imports into the markets during the past month.
TAGS presented around $50m of goods in a full range of sizes, and secured sales of approximately 70% of the goods, Sales were made to 53 companies from all the major centres. Overall, prices in sizes -3grs held up well, 3-6grs performed less well as did the 2-4ct ranges. Single stones remain popular with specialist buyers.
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales next sales event takes place in Dubai from 17 to 23 August 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished