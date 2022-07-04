Exclusive

Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell

Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...

Today

“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co

Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...

04 july 2022

Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky

Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

27 june 2022

Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market

Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...

20 june 2022

De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola

De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...

13 june 2022

TAGS July tender presents $50m full range size goods ; secures around 70% sales

Today
News
The July Tender received a solid level of interest with around 130 companies in attendance. While the global economies face ongoing challenges, the mood amongst buyers remained measured. Some shortages are appearing in inventories and demand remains steady, as per a press note from Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS).
Despite the apparent appetite to view goods, there is still a degree of fragility in the rough market in some quarters. This is likely resulting from a combination of uncertainty in the supply chain, the effects of worldwide inflation, a strong USD, and a general mood of caution amongst the world economies.
The leading consumer markets of US and Europe are reporting fair demand and polished prices have generally remained static during the past month.  However, the expected recovery in the Chinese market has failed to materialise and increasing Covid 19 cases threaten renewed lockdowns. The sanctions against Russian goods which came into effect in mid-March have begun to take effect with both US and Israel reporting reduced direct polished imports into the markets during the past month.
TAGS presented around $50m of goods in a full range of sizes, and secured sales of approximately 70% of the goods, Sales were made to 53 companies from all the major centres. Overall, prices in sizes -3grs held up well, 3-6grs performed less well as did the 2-4ct ranges. Single stones remain popular with specialist buyers.
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales next sales event takes place in Dubai from 17 to 23 August 2022.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


Print version