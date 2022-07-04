Surat diamond units cheer RBI nod to rupee payment for imports

The Surat-based diamond cutting and polishing industry is relieved with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod for payments in international trade with Indian rupees. The move has ushered in a windfall especially for those diamond units which source rough diamonds from Russia, says a report in Financial Times.

Dinesh Navadia, president of Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) – Gujarat region,“The Surat-based diamond industry imports more than $ 400 mn worth of rough diamonds from the Russian miners. The RBI decision would give big relief to the diamond industry. Most of the rough diamond importers believe that financial transactions would be faster now.”

The Indian diamond industry believes that more than 8,000 diamond cutting and polishing units in Gujarat, especially in Surat will benefit from the RBI move as they would be able to directly deal with Russian traders in rupees. Out of the total annual import of around $20 bn worth of rough diamonds, more than 30 % are being sourced from Russia.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





