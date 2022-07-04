Exclusive
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Surat diamond units cheer RBI nod to rupee payment for imports
Dinesh Navadia, president of Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) – Gujarat region,“The Surat-based diamond industry imports more than $ 400 mn worth of rough diamonds from the Russian miners. The RBI decision would give big relief to the diamond industry. Most of the rough diamond importers believe that financial transactions would be faster now.”
The Indian diamond industry believes that more than 8,000 diamond cutting and polishing units in Gujarat, especially in Surat will benefit from the RBI move as they would be able to directly deal with Russian traders in rupees. Out of the total annual import of around $20 bn worth of rough diamonds, more than 30 % are being sourced from Russia.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished