Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Poly Auction generated $25 mn in Hong Kong jewellery sale
Image credit: Poly Auction
Poly Auction Hong Kong’s latest fine jewellery sale generated a total of around $25 mn, with an exceptional Burmese ruby ring leading the sales. The Fleur de Lotus ring by Cartier adorned with a cushion-shaped vivid, radiant and rich red Burmese ruby, weighing 8.388 carats and accented with diamonds, sold for around $7.33 mn.
A jadeite bead and diamond necklace, which features 128 jadeite beads measuring from 11.55 mm to 7.48 mm in an opulent green colour was another star of the auction. The piece fetched around $6.42 mn.
Meanwhile, a necklace featuring no-oil Colombian emeralds and diamonds, designed by Harry Winston sold for around $3.36 mn. A total of 20 Colombian emeralds weighing 65.75 carats adorn the piece alongside 100 marquise-shaped diamonds.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished