Exclusive
Gemfields reports attack near Mozambique ruby mine
It said the attack occurred on 13 July 2022 in the Muaja village area, which is about 30km by road from MRM.
This was the closest it has come to its operations compared to the previous attacks.
Gemfields said mining operations continue with increased vigilance.
Several people are reportedly relocating to Nanhupo and Namanhumbir, where the mining operations are located.
“Gemfields and MRM hold the health and safety of their employees and contractors as their highest priority and remain in regular contact with government authorities as well as closely monitoring developments,” it said.
Gemfields produced 83,990 carats of premium rubies at MRM last year.
It has raked in $827 million in sales since 2014.
ISIL (ISIS)-linked armed groups in Cabo Delgado have attacked and killed thousands of people since 2017 when the conflict began, disrupting natural gas and mining projects worth billions of dollars.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished