“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
De Beers Q2 diamond output drops 4% to 7.9MCts
The decrease, it said, was mainly due to the treatment of lower-grade ore at its operations in Botswana and Canada.
De Beers’ output in Botswana fell by 4% to 5.5 million carats due to lower grade ore being processed at both Jwaneng and Orapa.
Production in Canada also decreased by 28% to 600 000 carats due to treating lower grade ore, unscheduled plant maintenance and the impact of Covid-19-related absenteeism.
South African production fell by 4% to 1.2 million carats as a result of lower tonnes treated.
However, Namibia production jumped 67% to 600 000 carats, primarily driven by a continued strong performance from the Benguela Gem since the early delivery of the new diamond recovery vessel in the first quarter of the year.
De Beers said that strong demand for rough diamonds continued into the second quarter, with rough diamond sales totalling 9.4 million carats from three sights, compared with 7.3 million carats from two Sights in the second quarter of 2021 and 7.9 million carats from two Sights in the first quarter of 2022.
“While consumer demand for natural diamonds continued to be robust in the first half, a deterioration of global macro-economic conditions and reduced consumer spending could impact demand for diamond jewellery,” it said.
“Despite this, the combination of ongoing sanctions against Russia, decisions from a number of US-based jewellery businesses to apply their own restrictions on purchases of Russian diamonds, and continued development of provenance initiatives (such as the TracrTM blockchain platform) [have] the potential to underpin continued robust demand for De Beers’ rough diamonds.”
De Beers increased its production guidance for 2022 to between 32 million and 34 million carats from the previous 30-33 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19-related disruptions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished