PGI India felicitates ‘Platinum Season of Love 2022’ Award winners

Following the tremendous success of four previous editions, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India brought back its annual flagship retail initiative -Platinum ‘Season of Love’. In its fifth edition, the month-long programme that spanned from 5 May 2022 to 5 June 2022, infused fresh vigor and excitement amongst PGI partners, while bolstering the overall consumer retail demand for platinum. The much-awaited activation made a comeback after two years. The comeback has been phenomenal with participating retailers reporting a 100% growth over Platinum Season of Love 2019.

The Season of Love Awards in 2022 celebrated the extraordinary success of PGI’s retail and manufacturing partners. Over an evening of celebration, PGI felicitated the winners and top performers of this signature retail initiative. The winners across various categories were awarded for driving incremental in-store conversions during this campaign that boosted platinum jewellery sales.

Sharing her views on the astounding success of the initiative, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director – PGI, India stated, “The Platinum Season of Love registered a growth of 100% over 2019, making it an incredible comeback after two years. The resounding success of the fifth edition of Platinum Season of Love is truly a result of the enthusiastic participation from retailers, manufacturers, and the commitment of their teams. We truly appreciate the efforts by our partners in further building a robust demand momentum for platinum and driving customers to the store during this crucial period. With the onset of festivities and the imminent wedding season, we are confident that this momentum will sustain through the rest of the year.”



