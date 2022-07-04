Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
PGI India felicitates ‘Platinum Season of Love 2022’ Award winners
The Season of Love Awards in 2022 celebrated the extraordinary success of PGI’s retail and manufacturing partners. Over an evening of celebration, PGI felicitated the winners and top performers of this signature retail initiative. The winners across various categories were awarded for driving incremental in-store conversions during this campaign that boosted platinum jewellery sales.
Sharing her views on the astounding success of the initiative, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director – PGI, India stated, “The Platinum Season of Love registered a growth of 100% over 2019, making it an incredible comeback after two years. The resounding success of the fifth edition of Platinum Season of Love is truly a result of the enthusiastic participation from retailers, manufacturers, and the commitment of their teams. We truly appreciate the efforts by our partners in further building a robust demand momentum for platinum and driving customers to the store during this crucial period. With the onset of festivities and the imminent wedding season, we are confident that this momentum will sustain through the rest of the year.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished