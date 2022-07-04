Jewelry worth 365.89 billion rubles was sold in Russia in 2021

Today News

The total volume of jewelry sales in Russia in 2021 amounted to 365.89 billion rubles, the Jewelers Guild of Russia reports.

Despite a 50% increase in total sales and an increase in sales volumes in all federal districts compared to 2020, the distribution by sales volume has changed due to an 11% increase in the share of sales volumes in the Central Federal District.

The leaders of retail sales were 10 subjects of the federation: The City of Moscow, the Republic of Dagestan, the Krasnodar Territory, the Tyumen Region, the City of St. Petersburg, the Moscow region, the Sverdlovsk region, the Novosibirsk region, the Belgorod Region, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The total sales volume of these subjects of the federation is 66% of all retail sales of jewelry in Russia. Compared to the previous year, the largest increase in sales volumes was registered in Moscow - 3.2 times.

43% of all retail sales are carried out in the Central Federal District. The smallest number of sales is in the Northwestern and Far Eastern Federal Districts, but 6% of all retail sales in Russia.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





