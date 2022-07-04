Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Jewelry worth 365.89 billion rubles was sold in Russia in 2021
Despite a 50% increase in total sales and an increase in sales volumes in all federal districts compared to 2020, the distribution by sales volume has changed due to an 11% increase in the share of sales volumes in the Central Federal District.
The leaders of retail sales were 10 subjects of the federation: The City of Moscow, the Republic of Dagestan, the Krasnodar Territory, the Tyumen Region, the City of St. Petersburg, the Moscow region, the Sverdlovsk region, the Novosibirsk region, the Belgorod Region, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
The total sales volume of these subjects of the federation is 66% of all retail sales of jewelry in Russia. Compared to the previous year, the largest increase in sales volumes was registered in Moscow - 3.2 times.
43% of all retail sales are carried out in the Central Federal District. The smallest number of sales is in the Northwestern and Far Eastern Federal Districts, but 6% of all retail sales in Russia.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished