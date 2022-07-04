Jewelry chain 585* ZOLOTOY implemented a process automation system ServiceDesk

The platform allows you to systematize applications and quickly make decisions on them. About two thousand requests from employees of retail stores and offices are processed daily in the ServiceDesk system.

Thanks to the introduction of the new platform, it was possible to significantly increase the speed and quality of processing requests, as a result, to improve the level of service of the jewelry network 585* ZOLOTOY.

Through a single window system, a working question can be addressed

more than ten thousand employees of the company. And each application will be processed as soon as possible. ServiceDesk also significantly reduces the likelihood of human errors, as it monitors the execution of requests at all stages, minimizes information loss and increases the transparency of work on the task.

"There are more than 1,000 stores in the management of the network, where a quarter of all jewelry in Russia is sold. In addition, the company has 5 large offices in different regions of the country. A large volume of orders also generates a growing number of service requests. The introduction of Bitrix24 has helped to significantly increase the speed and improve the quality of processing applications from retail and offices by automating routine operations. It made it possible to distribute them more efficiently into working groups, regulate the workload of employees and improve the level of service," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network 585*ZOLOTOY.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



