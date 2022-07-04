Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Jewelry chain 585* ZOLOTOY implemented a process automation system ServiceDesk
Thanks to the introduction of the new platform, it was possible to significantly increase the speed and quality of processing requests, as a result, to improve the level of service of the jewelry network 585* ZOLOTOY.
Through a single window system, a working question can be addressed
more than ten thousand employees of the company. And each application will be processed as soon as possible. ServiceDesk also significantly reduces the likelihood of human errors, as it monitors the execution of requests at all stages, minimizes information loss and increases the transparency of work on the task.
"There are more than 1,000 stores in the management of the network, where a quarter of all jewelry in Russia is sold. In addition, the company has 5 large offices in different regions of the country. A large volume of orders also generates a growing number of service requests. The introduction of Bitrix24 has helped to significantly increase the speed and improve the quality of processing applications from retail and offices by automating routine operations. It made it possible to distribute them more efficiently into working groups, regulate the workload of employees and improve the level of service," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network 585*ZOLOTOY.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished