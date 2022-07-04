Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Petra revenue grows 44% despite a drop in carats sold in FY’22
The miner said the 44% growth in revenue from diamond sales was driven in part by the increased number of exceptional stones sold, totalling $89.1 million against $62 million in the fiscal year 2021. Revenue also benefited from a 41.5% increase in like-for-like diamond prices in the fiscal year 2022.
However, the number of carats sold dropped by 11% compared to the fiscal year 2021 when significantly higher volumes were sold, mostly off-tender.
This followed the inventory build-up witnessed late in the fiscal year 2020 after the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, Petra said that its production for the year was in line with guidance, totalling about 3,4 million carats compared to the previous year’s 3,2 million carats.
Production included Williamson’s throughput, having resumed production in the first half of the year after 18 months of care and maintenance since April 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished