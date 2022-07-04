WFDB’s Get-Diamonds launches VIRTUAL HAND – a reality tool

Today News

Get-Diamonds, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), has launched VIRTUAL HAND, an augmented reality tool that enables users to virtually try-on a variety of diamond rings in different sizes, cuts, and settings, using computerized imaging. Get-Diamonds is the only B2B online platform to offer this tool.

Get-Diamonds Executive Director Eyal Shirazy said:

“VIRTUAL HAND offers retailers an important advantage in selling diamond jewelry, one which I believe their customers will appreciate. The response of the trade has been overwhelmingly positive, and I believe that it will attract a significant number of new users to Get-Diamonds.”

In the first stage the AR tool is open to all users, registered or not. The second stage, which will only be open to registered users, will enable users to virtually try-on actual stones from Get-Diamonds listings, not only in rings but also in earrings and other jewelry.

The advanced tool is the result of cooperation with Inova Diamonds, a company that specializes in technological solutions for the online marketing of diamonds and jewelry using augmented reality (AR). Artium Sondelzon, a co-founder of Inova Diamonds, said that a later stage of VIRTUAL HAND will offer full 3D technology, including realistic diamond and gold reflection and diamond rotation.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





