“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
WFDB’s Get-Diamonds launches VIRTUAL HAND – a reality tool
Get-Diamonds Executive Director Eyal Shirazy said:
“VIRTUAL HAND offers retailers an important advantage in selling diamond jewelry, one which I believe their customers will appreciate. The response of the trade has been overwhelmingly positive, and I believe that it will attract a significant number of new users to Get-Diamonds.”
In the first stage the AR tool is open to all users, registered or not. The second stage, which will only be open to registered users, will enable users to virtually try-on actual stones from Get-Diamonds listings, not only in rings but also in earrings and other jewelry.
The advanced tool is the result of cooperation with Inova Diamonds, a company that specializes in technological solutions for the online marketing of diamonds and jewelry using augmented reality (AR). Artium Sondelzon, a co-founder of Inova Diamonds, said that a later stage of VIRTUAL HAND will offer full 3D technology, including realistic diamond and gold reflection and diamond rotation.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished