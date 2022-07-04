Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Emerald & diamond parure headlines Hong Kong auction today
Image credit: Sotheby’s
An emerald and diamond parure alongside a ring adorned with white and light pink diamonds are expected to attract buyers’ attention at Sotheby’s Jewels auction on 19 July in Hong Kong.
The emerald and diamond parure by Chopard includes a bib necklace, pendant earrings and a matching bracelet embellished with Colombian emeralds weighing a total of 167.94 carats. The jewellery set has a pre-sale estimate of HK$8 mn to HK$12 mn.
Another highlight of the sale is a 3.53-carat light pink diamond ring with white diamonds by Piaget, which is expected to fetch HK$1 mn to HK$1.5 mn. The sale will also feature a 16.36-carat unmounted diamond valued at HK$12.8 mn to HK$15 mn. Other stars of the auction are a fine selection of jadeite, headlined by an imperial green jadeite cabochon, ruby, and diamond pendant necklace and jadeite bead necklace.
The Hong Kong sale will feature pieces by celebrated jewellery houses such as Buccellati, Cartier, Chopard, Piaget, and Tiffany & Co.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished