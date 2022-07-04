Emerald & diamond parure headlines Hong Kong auction today

Image credit: Sotheby’s

An emerald and diamond parure alongside a ring adorned with white and light pink diamonds are expected to attract buyers’ attention at Sotheby’s Jewels auction on 19 July in Hong Kong.The emerald and diamond parure by Chopard includes a bib necklace, pendant earrings and a matching bracelet embellished with Colombian emeralds weighing a total of 167.94 carats. The jewellery set has a pre-sale estimate of HK$8 mn to HK$12 mn.Another highlight of the sale is a 3.53-carat light pink diamond ring with white diamonds by Piaget, which is expected to fetch HK$1 mn to HK$1.5 mn. The sale will also feature a 16.36-carat unmounted diamond valued at HK$12.8 mn to HK$15 mn. Other stars of the auction are a fine selection of jadeite, headlined by an imperial green jadeite cabochon, ruby, and diamond pendant necklace and jadeite bead necklace.The Hong Kong sale will feature pieces by celebrated jewellery houses such as Buccellati, Cartier, Chopard, Piaget, and Tiffany & Co.