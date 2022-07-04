Norilsk Nickel became the First company in the Central Bank's crypto register

Nornickel became the first issuer on the industrial asset tokenisation platform Atomyze, which produces digital assets of Norilsk Nickel and in which Vladimir Potanin's Interros had previously invested.

Atomyze is powered by distributed ledger technology that digitises physical assets and simplifies the trading process by achieving faster processing times.

Nornickel plans to use the platform’s capabilities to tokenise part of its contractual supply volumes, thereby offering a new class of investment product to a wide range of investors interested in digital assets.

Nornickel’s move to digital trading will be gradual and issued tokens will be backed by regularly audited metal reserves. In the first stage of digitisation, Nornickel will test tokens backed by palladium, cobalt, and copper, with plans to expand to other metals in the future. It is expected that the total volume of tokens issued in the first year of digitisation will constitute up to 10% of Nornickel’s total sales.

During the trial period, Nornickel’s partners, including Trafigura, Traxys, and Umicore, will have access to the platform. As soon as Atomyze becomes fully operational access will be opened to other issuers.

"The development of digital projects is a priority for Interros, as the digital economy opens up new opportunities to enter global markets, increases the competitiveness of the entire Russian economy, and allows more people to be involved in economic processes," Vladimir Potanin commented on obtaining a license.

The first tokens on the Atomyze blockchain platform were released in December 2020. The Palladium Fund Global Palladium Fund presented tokens, with the help of which part of the contracts with major industrial partners of Norilsk Nickel was transferred to a digital format, rbc.ru writes.

Atomyze received approval from the Financial Technology Department of the Central Bank in February 2020. However, then the regulator stressed that the site will be able to function only after the adoption of the CFA law, which entered into force on January 1, 2021.

The ecosystem of Atomyze tokenization trading platforms was created in 2019 with the support of an international group of investors, including the Global Palladium Fund and Vladimir Potanin's Interros company. The developer of the platform was the Russian company "Newity", which took as a basis the Hyperledger Fabris solution, in the development of which IBM participated.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





