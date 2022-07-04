Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Norilsk Nickel became the First company in the Central Bank's crypto register
Atomyze is powered by distributed ledger technology that digitises physical assets and simplifies the trading process by achieving faster processing times.
Nornickel plans to use the platform’s capabilities to tokenise part of its contractual supply volumes, thereby offering a new class of investment product to a wide range of investors interested in digital assets.
Nornickel’s move to digital trading will be gradual and issued tokens will be backed by regularly audited metal reserves. In the first stage of digitisation, Nornickel will test tokens backed by palladium, cobalt, and copper, with plans to expand to other metals in the future. It is expected that the total volume of tokens issued in the first year of digitisation will constitute up to 10% of Nornickel’s total sales.
During the trial period, Nornickel’s partners, including Trafigura, Traxys, and Umicore, will have access to the platform. As soon as Atomyze becomes fully operational access will be opened to other issuers.
"The development of digital projects is a priority for Interros, as the digital economy opens up new opportunities to enter global markets, increases the competitiveness of the entire Russian economy, and allows more people to be involved in economic processes," Vladimir Potanin commented on obtaining a license.
The first tokens on the Atomyze blockchain platform were released in December 2020. The Palladium Fund Global Palladium Fund presented tokens, with the help of which part of the contracts with major industrial partners of Norilsk Nickel was transferred to a digital format, rbc.ru writes.
Atomyze received approval from the Financial Technology Department of the Central Bank in February 2020. However, then the regulator stressed that the site will be able to function only after the adoption of the CFA law, which entered into force on January 1, 2021.
The ecosystem of Atomyze tokenization trading platforms was created in 2019 with the support of an international group of investors, including the Global Palladium Fund and Vladimir Potanin's Interros company. The developer of the platform was the Russian company "Newity", which took as a basis the Hyperledger Fabris solution, in the development of which IBM participated.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished