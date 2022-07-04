Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Luk Fook ‘s retail sales for 1Q FY2023 records flat at -1%
The SSSG of Hong Kong and Macau market in 1Q was +2%, and the SSSG of its gold products and fixed price jewellery products were +15% and -21% respectively. Hong Kong’s SSSG in 1Q was +40% mainly because the SSSG of gold products reached +54%, while most other products including diamond products recorded a double-digit growth.
Macau recorded a significant decline in April and May due to the resurgence of the pandemic in Mainland, along with a substantial increase in June. Therefore, its SSSG in 1Q was -43%.
The retail revenue in Hong Kong and Macau market decreased by around 1% y-o-y during the quarter. Due to the surging demand in gold products caused by the decline in gold prices, the SSSG from 1 to 7 July 2022 for Hong Kong was +116%, in which the SSSG of gold products was around +161%. The SSSG for Macau during this period turned negative again to -76% under the stringent anti-pandemic measures.
The overall SSSG of the self-operated shops in Mainland was -28% and the SSSG of their gold products and fixed price jewellery products were -26% and -34% respectively, yet their overall SSSG decline narrowed to around -11% from 1 to 7 July 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished