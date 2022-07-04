Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds provides drilling highlights for the Hearne Northwest Extension
According to the company, Kimberlite intersected in over 60% of 14 drill holes completed to date. Longest intersect of 114.5 meters contains hypabyssal and tuffisitic kimberlite.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In-pit mining has now discovered more kimberlite extending to the northwest and to depth and so far, the results fully support the opportunity to consider the underground extraction of diamonds at Gahcho Kué in the future. We look forward to further delineating the Hearne northwest extension with the goal of increasing the Gahcho Kué mine life."
The Hearne kimberlite is one of four kimberlites being mined at Gahcho Kué, presently ranked at 5th in the world with an annual diamond production of approximately six million carats.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished