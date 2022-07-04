Mountain Province Diamonds provides drilling highlights for the Hearne Northwest Extension

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has provided interim drilling results for the Hearne Northwest Extension at Gahcho Kué Mine.

According to the company, Kimberlite intersected in over 60% of 14 drill holes completed to date. Longest intersect of 114.5 meters contains hypabyssal and tuffisitic kimberlite.

Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In-pit mining has now discovered more kimberlite extending to the northwest and to depth and so far, the results fully support the opportunity to consider the underground extraction of diamonds at Gahcho Kué in the future. We look forward to further delineating the Hearne northwest extension with the goal of increasing the Gahcho Kué mine life."

The Hearne kimberlite is one of four kimberlites being mined at Gahcho Kué, presently ranked at 5th in the world with an annual diamond production of approximately six million carats.



