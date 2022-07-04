Titan looks to expand Tanishq stores to global markets

On the international business of the jewellery division, TATA Group’s Titan said it has opened ‘Tanishq’ stores in Dubai and Al Barsha, which are very successful, with discerning customers continuing to recommend the excellent products and collections. The expansion into more stores in the UAE and the GCC countries will continue.

The Jewellery Division through the Company's subsidiary is also looking forward to opening its first Tanishq store in the USA during the Financial Year 2022-23. According to Titan, the Indian diaspora jewellery opportunity is very large to make this a meaningful part of the entire international business portfolio very soon.

Addressing its shareholders, Titan Managing Director C K Venkataraman said:" We are also ratcheting up our thrust behind the Indian Diaspora opportunity for jewellery. The Tanishq Flag will soon fly in multiple locations in West Asia and North America." Besides jewellery, Titan operates in the segments such as watches and eyewear. It has also entered into the ethnic wear business.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





