Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Botswana Diamonds begins Thorny River drilling
It said the objective of the drilling programme is to discover additional blows on the Thorny River property to expand the resource and pave the way for a future mining license or permit application(s).
It said a minimum of 10 reverse circulation drill holes are planned on four high-grade gravity anomalies and the most prospective target was identified by Subterrane, a UK-based specialist exploration research company.
“This is an important next step in our drive to establish a commercial operation at Thorny River,” said Chairman, John Teeling.
“We are hopeful that these additional holes will expand the resource base to allow a financial evaluation of the greater potential for the Thorny River diamond project.”
Drilling will take around two weeks to complete.
Botswana Diamonds said last April that the conceptual open pit evaluation shows that even at low revenue factors the kimberlite is potentially commercial when applying current industry-standard mining and processing costs.
It said at the time that assuming mid-range diamond values of $170 per carat, mid-range mining costs, a discount rate of 10%, a recovered grade of 40 carats per hundred tonnes and 1.7 million tonnes of kimberlite mined indicates that a mine is likely to be commercial.
The company also saw the potential for operational positive cash flow even at low levels of diamond recovery.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished