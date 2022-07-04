Indian jeweler breaks record with 24,697 diamonds in one ring

Image credit: SWA Diamonds

Indian company SWA Diamonds (India) from Kerala has broken a Guinness World Records title, achieving the record for the most diamonds set in one ring on 5 May 2022. The creation of the ring began with its design, which the team decided to base on the pink oyster mushroom."The mushroom represents immortality and longevity," explained Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director at SWA Diamond. The company paid homage to this by naming the finished ring 'Ami', Sanskrit for immortality.SWA Diamonds, the Indian retailer, specializes in diamond jewellery with a mission of making it affordable for all. The record-breaking ring was created to draw attention to their brand and raise visibility for their work.