LUSANT debuts at 2022 JCK - The International Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

LUSANT, a fashionable and diversified diamond brand, appeared at JCK Las Vegas, one of the most prestigious international jewelry events. LUSANT presented its brand image and technological prowess at JCK through a variety of jewelry pieces with distinctive brand features, deepening consumers' awareness and understanding of the brand.

The JCK Las Vegas exhibition was chosen as this major international event has a strong impact on the global jewelry industry. With unwavering quality standards, LUSANT pours cutting-edge creativity, exquisite craftsmanship, and technical know-how into the creation of colorful and gorgeous lab-grown diamond jewelry. Its unique "starburst cut" technique shines a light through the stone in all facets.

"LUSANT" gets its name from the French word alluding to glow and shine. It is a lab-grown diamond brand under Yuyuan Jewelry and Fashion Group. As the mainstay of the jewelry and fashion business segment of Yuyuan Inc., Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group actively leverages the strengths and strategic guidance of Yuyuan Inc.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





