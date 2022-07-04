Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
B2Gold boosts Q2 output
Total output for the period under review was 223,623 ounces, including 14,765 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining.
The company said production was 6% higher when compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the record quarterly mill throughput achieved at the Fekola Mine in southwest Mali.
In addition, the processed grade was higher at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia due to significant waste stripping operations at both the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits in the first half of 2021.
B2Gold said production from the company's three operating mines is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022 primarily due to the timing of higher-grade ore mining.
The miner said it remains on track to achieve its total gold production guidance of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022, with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 and $660 per ounce.
Meanwhile, consolidated gold revenue was $382 million on sales of 205,300 ounces in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $363 million on sales of 200,071 ounces, a year earlier.
The gold was sold at an average realised price of $1,861 per ounce against $1,814 per ounce in the second quarter of 2021.
The increase in gold revenue of 5% was attributable to a 2.5% increase in the average realised gold price and a 2.5% increase in gold ounces sold.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished