Diamcor latest rough sales attract an average price of $246.62/ct

Diamcor Mining sold 1,939.81 carats from the Krone-Endora, Venetia Project in South Africa, generating gross revenues of more than $478 000 in its first tender for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The diamonds attracted an average price of $246.62 per carat.

“We are very pleased with the results of this first tender and sale early in the current quarter and continue to see strong demand for our rough diamonds given their overall quality,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

Meanwhile, Diamcor said it recovered two gem-quality rough diamonds in the specials category, a 59.25 carat and a 21.85-carat diamond.

The stones are expected to be tendered next month.

“Our efforts continue to focus on increasing processing volumes, and the recovery of two large gem-quality rough diamonds in the specials category from our recently upgraded facilities at this point is yet further confirmation of the project’s potential for large high-value gem-quality rough diamonds,” said Diamcor.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



