Exclusive

“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co

Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...

04 july 2022

Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky

Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

27 june 2022

Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market

Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...

20 june 2022

De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola

De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...

13 june 2022

Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

06 june 2022

Jewellery a la Russe - the 585*ZOLOTOY chain summed up the results of the “Jewellers” international competition

Today
News

news_18072022.png
Image credit: 585* ZOLOTOY 

Many world designers turn to traditional Russian motifs. The 585* ZOLOTOY (Gold) chain invited the participants of the “Jewellers” international competition to create jewellery in a la Russe style and take everything that constitutes the cultural code of the country and reflects the country’s spiritual or material values as the basis for their work.
The participants presented more than 100 sketches of jewellery and collection designs to the “Jewellers” competition. Some were inspired by folk arts and crafts - Gzhel, Dymka, Khokhloma. The works of other designers are based on traditional Russian images like endless fields and seas, birds and animals that inhabit various parts of the country. The images of the Russian beauties in their national dresses and kokoshniks (head-bands, kind of a head-dress worn by Russian women) are used in jewellery designs and are reflected in coloured stones and bright enamels. The participants created jewellery with clear symbols of everything that reflects the Russian soul, so that one can proudly say “Made in Russia”.
Nine participants were the prize winners in two nominations - “Decoration Design Sketch” and “Collection Design Sketch”. All of them will receive certificates for purchases in the chain. The 585* ZOLOTOY chain together with the partners of the project will organize media support for the prize winners in the competition and a wide audience will be told about the designers and their jewellery pieces. The 585* ZOLOTOY chain will produce jewellery according to some designs and the jewellery pieces will be available for sale in the chain’s stores.
“I had a great pleasure depicting the symbols in the jewellery designs that many people associate with Russia. It’s great that there is an opportunity to embody a deep idea in a small jewellery item that can become an inspiration for its owner,” said Inna Kolin, a prize winner in the “Jewellers” competition in the “Collection Design Sketch” nomination.
The 585*ZOLOTOY chain organized the “Jewellers” competition to draw attention to the Russian design and Russian cultural traditions, and to support young jewellers.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished

Print version