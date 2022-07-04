Jewellery a la Russe - the 585*ZOLOTOY chain summed up the results of the “Jewellers” international competition

Image credit: 585* ZOLOTOY

Many world designers turn to traditional Russian motifs. The 585* ZOLOTOY (Gold) chain invited the participants of the “Jewellers” international competition to create jewellery in a la Russe style and take everything that constitutes the cultural code of the country and reflects the country’s spiritual or material values as the basis for their work.The participants presented more than 100 sketches of jewellery and collection designs to the “Jewellers” competition. Some were inspired by folk arts and crafts - Gzhel, Dymka, Khokhloma. The works of other designers are based on traditional Russian images like endless fields and seas, birds and animals that inhabit various parts of the country. The images of the Russian beauties in their national dresses and kokoshniks (head-bands, kind of a head-dress worn by Russian women) are used in jewellery designs and are reflected in coloured stones and bright enamels. The participants created jewellery with clear symbols of everything that reflects the Russian soul, so that one can proudly say “Made in Russia”.Nine participants were the prize winners in two nominations - “Decoration Design Sketch” and “Collection Design Sketch”. All of them will receive certificates for purchases in the chain. The 585* ZOLOTOY chain together with the partners of the project will organize media support for the prize winners in the competition and a wide audience will be told about the designers and their jewellery pieces. The 585* ZOLOTOY chain will produce jewellery according to some designs and the jewellery pieces will be available for sale in the chain’s stores.“I had a great pleasure depicting the symbols in the jewellery designs that many people associate with Russia. It’s great that there is an opportunity to embody a deep idea in a small jewellery item that can become an inspiration for its owner,” said Inna Kolin, a prize winner in the “Jewellers” competition in the “Collection Design Sketch” nomination.The 585*ZOLOTOY chain organized the “Jewellers” competition to draw attention to the Russian design and Russian cultural traditions, and to support young jewellers.